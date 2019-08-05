<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A major structure change is expected to be done in the Super Eagles defensive quartet which prosecuted Nigeria’s matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which ended in Egypt on July 19, with the Algerians beating Senegal 1-0 in a nail-biting final game.

Sportinglife.ng scooped that Eagles chief coach Gernot Rohr was unimpressed with the way some of the defenders performed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He reckoned that only three defenders did well adding that he would recruit defenders who could effectively use boot feet.

Rohr singled out Jamiu Collins and Ola Aina as two of the defenders who did very well for the Eagles in Egypt pointing out that he was excited that Tyrone Ebuehi was back on his feet playing again, having missed the Africa Cup of Nations due to injuries sustained while playing for his Portuguese side, Benfica.

Rohr promised to comb Europe and the Diaspora for defenders who could cover the blades of the grass turfs with ease adding that he has asked his deputies who are in the country to pencil down good defenders in the domestic league using criteria he gave to them.

Rohr, it was gathered has subtly asked Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to leave the Saudi Arabia League for Europe, if he hopes to improve on his game.

Rohr, however, praised Ahmed for his sterling leadership qualities which helped instil discipline among the players during the Africa Cup of Nations.