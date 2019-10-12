<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr could quit his job after Sunday’s friendly encounter against the Selecao of Brazil over pay row with the Nigeria Football Federation, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr is infuriated that the NFF publicly denied owing him three months wages.

Veteran sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana broke the news on his Twitter handle Saturday morning

“NEWS ALERT: Reliable information from Singapore indicates that Gernot Rohr COULD quit the @NGSuperEagles job, after the game against #SelecaoBrasileira. Rohr is infuriated that @thenff publicly denied the fact that he is being owed three months wages,” Obayiuwana tweeted.

The NFF on Friday debunked claim that Rohr is yet to receive his wages for the past three months and insisted that they are owing the Franco-German tactician one month stipend.

“The NFF wishes to put records straight with regards to a claim in the social media on Friday, 11th October 2019 that the football house is owing Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, three months’ salary,” reads the tweet on the NFF’s Twitter handle on Friday.

”As we speak, Mr. Rohr is only being owed salary for the month of September 2019, which is being processed .”