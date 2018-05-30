Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has dropped four players from the World Cup bound team.

This was also as it emerged that the team scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday (today) morning had been pruned.

The players dropped from the team are Junior Lokosa, Stephen Eze, Uche Aggo and Dele Ajiboye.

It was learnt that those dropped from meeting Buhari along with the Super Eagles team before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting included backroom staff and others providing ancillary services.