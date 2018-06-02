Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has refused to completely rule out Uche Agbo, Junior Lokosa, Dele Ajiboye and Stephen Eze from the World Cup even after he dropped them from the party that left for England.

“No player has been dropped. None has also been finally ruled out of the World Cup,” Rohr said on a radio interview.

“They (Uche Agbo, Junior Lokosa, Dele Ajiboye, Stephen Eze) are still part of the Super Eagles World Cup team.

“The final team has not been drawn. There could be injury to any of those who travelled with us to London.

“We don’t pray for that, but it could happen. And if that happens, any of them (dropped ones) could be called up.

“So, all of them are still members of the Super Eagles.”

Moses Simon was the fifth player dropped after a third scan showed a hamstring injury will keep him for at least three weeks.

The KAA Gent winger has since left for Belgium.