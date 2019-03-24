<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Super Eagles trio, Francis Uzoho, Valentine Ozornwafor, Victor Oshimen alongside Chidozie Awaziem has been drafted to the U-23 Eagles camp.

The quarter trained with the U23 team Saturday evening as the teamintensify preparations for the Monday’s return leg of the U-23 AFCON against Libya.

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and vice captain Ahmed Musa also visited the Imama Amapakabo led boys in training.

Nigeria lost the first leg 2-0 to the Libyans in Tunisia last week, and the Dream Team must overturn the scoreline if they are to feature in the U-23 AFCON in Egypt later this year.