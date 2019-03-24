The Super Eagles trio, Francis Uzoho, Valentine Ozornwafor, Victor Oshimen alongside Chidozie Awaziem has been drafted to the U-23 Eagles camp.
The quarter trained with the U23 team Saturday evening as the teamintensify preparations for the Monday’s return leg of the U-23 AFCON against Libya.
Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and vice captain Ahmed Musa also visited the Imama Amapakabo led boys in training.
Nigeria lost the first leg 2-0 to the Libyans in Tunisia last week, and the Dream Team must overturn the scoreline if they are to feature in the U-23 AFCON in Egypt later this year.
