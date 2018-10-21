A close confidant of Gernot Rohr has revealed that the Super Eagles coach also had his doubts about Odion Ighalo after he failed to shine at the World Cup.

And that explained why Rohr tried to bring in other likely replacements for the former Watford striker.

“Like the fans, Rohr also had his doubts about Ighalo after the striker disappointed at the World Cup,” the confidant said.

“But the difference between he and the fans was that he tried to manage his doubts.

“He tried to see if Simeon Nwankwo could be a capable replacement and when that failed, he called up Isaac Success.

“But thankfully, Ighalo has now come good against Libya.”

After his heroics, Rohr spoke of a personal satisfaction that Ighalo has answered his critics perfectly and where it matters most – on the pitch.

The China-based striker is now the leading scorer in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with six goals.

His hat-trick against Libya in Uyo was the first since Nnamdi Odumadi scored thrice against Tahiti at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil.