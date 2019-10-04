<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has told newsmen that it would be very difficult for Arsenal’s rising star Bukayo Saka to play for Nigeria now unless his eligibility status is sorted out.

The Eagles Manager also disclosed that in as much as he would love to have the Arsenal wing attacker in the Super Eagles fold it may take a while before Saka’s eligibility status may be sorted out.

“On Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, it is not easy to invite players who has played already for England or other countries in the U-17, U-18 and U-20 categories.

“It is very tedious and requires long processes to do so. I could remember that it took us one year before Ola Aina’s issue was resolved before he was cleared by FIFA and was elgible to play for us (Super Eagles), Rohr told newsmen from France.

Bukayo Saka has been very impressive in the colours of Arsenal in both the Premier League and Europa League too.

He has scored goals for Arsenal and on Monday he made the record of the youngest Arsenal player to play in a difficult league match between Arsenal and Mancheter United. In fact he gave the assist that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to equalise for Arsenal in the 1-1 score draw at Old Trafford on Monday.