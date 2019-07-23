<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has said he was focussed on seeing off his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) even as he dismissed as mere speculations report linking him to Morocco and Gabon national team jobs.

Rohr said he had no contact with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) following the exit of French coach Herve Renard after the Atlas Lions’ failure to progress beyond the Second Round at the AFCON.

“Though I’ve heard the rumours that Morocco wanted me, the truth is that nobody has contacted me about any job; I also heard that people in Gabon are also thinking about me,” Rohr said in an interview with newsmen. “But I cannot even negotiate with another country because I still have a binding contract with Nigeria.

“Of course, it is an honour to be mentioned than for no country to want you at all but I’m still under contract. I still have a one year contract with Nigeria.

“I think everybody saw the good job being done here in Nigeria whereby we came from being number 11 to become number three in Africa,” enthused Rohr who led Nigeria to her first medal at the AFCON since 2013.

Meanwhile, the former Bayern Munich defender informed he was almost ready with the technical report of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded AFCON in Egypt even as he expects further details from his assistants.

“Give or take, my AFCON technical report should be ready in two weeks’ time and you should expect that I’m going to put all those things that I know that can make us better as a team,” explained the 66-year-old former Bordeaux trainer. “For us to improve we must look at those things that can make us better and I would put all of these in the technical report.

“We have already started working on the technical report and I’m also expecting contributions from my assistants because the physical trainer, for instance, has to provide all the specific details about the conditions of players. Weare going to meet soon to analyse all the details and look for ways to improve the team,” he added.