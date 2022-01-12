Gernot Rohr: Why Daniel Akpeyi lost his place in Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi lost his starting spot in the national team.

Since 2019, Akpeyi has been a reserve keeper, falling behind Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

Speaking with iDiski Times, the German tactician said that Akpeyi’s reoccurring injury contributed to his loss of the number one shirt in the team.

“He never lost his place in the national team as one of our three goalkeepers.

“He lost the number one because he had some injuries and was ill at times, giving the others a chance to play and play well.

“Francis Uzoho also came back, who was the youngest goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup with 18 years. Maduka also played a great season at Sparta Rotterdam, which saw him take the number one shirt.”