Nigeria’s German head coach Gernot Rohr has hinted he will see out his contract amid concerns he could quit the team.

Rohr, whose contract ends midway through the 2021 AFCON qualifiers isn’t discussing an extension with the NFF yet, but the Coach on Friday gave little hint about a much reported rift with his employers, who also owe him a month’s salary.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil, the 66 year-old revealed long term plans; at least until the tail end of his current contract.

“The game against Brazil will show how much we are progressing after finishing third at the Africa Cup in Egypt. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn a few more things that will make us better and stronger for future challenges,” Rohr said.

“This is an important test game for us, and we are here to learn from the best. We hope for a very good game against Brazil on Sunday.

“This will help us prepare ourselves for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month.”