Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has revealed that his return to Super Eagles was the outcome of the family meeting held in Capferrete, France.

Rohr said after discussing his terms of the contract with his family, he was told to see off his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which ends mid next year before considering other offers.

The Franco-German born tactician also stated that apart from his family decision, some players called and asked him not to quit as they are happy with his rebuilding process of the team.

“Well I love Nigeria and they are very good people. I also discovered that football is like a religion in Nigeria. You must be at your best if any coach wants to succeed because they hardly welcome failure. You must win your matches. I know I have not won any major trophy but I have done the most important thing by building confidence in the team.” Rohr revealed.