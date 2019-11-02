<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that they will continue to speak to Eberechi Eze for him to commit his international future to Nigeria.

He confirmed that they were able to speak to Eze’s mother leaving out the player who is under pressure to switch his allegiance.

“We have approached him, but not directly. @tundefootyafric , my assistant, spoke to his Mum. What we understand is that there is a lot of pressure on him and @EbereEze10 doesn’t want to give an answer now,” Rohr told BBC reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana.

Despite being a British citizen by birth, Eze is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level having not played any competitive match for the Three Lions and was also an unused substitute when the England U-21 national team faced Turkey and Kosovo on September 3, 2019.

Before now, he was invited to the national team ahead of the international friendly against Burkina Faso in London in 2017 which was later cancelled.

“Obviously, we would love to have him in the @NGSuperEagles, of course! We continue to work on getting him. It may take some time,” he told London based journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana.

Nigeria has been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacking midfielder who has scored 6 goals and provided four assists for English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers this season.