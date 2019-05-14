<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has described his meeting with Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel as successful.

Mikel has not played for the three-time African champions since their exit from the group stage of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, despite affirming he has not retired from international duty.

As part of his preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month, Rohr paid a visit to the Middlesbrough midfielder and other Super Eagles players based in England.

After the meeting, the 65-year-old tactician hinted that Mikel could make his squad list for the African football showpiece.

“We had a good meeting with Obi Mikel and we will do a statement in a few days”, Rohr told SportingLife.

Rohr also used the opportunity of his visit to watch the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

He was impressed by the performance of Wilfred Ndidi, who featured for the Foxes in the encounter while his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

“I had a good game to see here. Ndidi very fit,” he continued.

“Kelechi [Iheanacho] did not come in to play in the match. I would have loved to see him in action”

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

They will begin their hunt for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22.