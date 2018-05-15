Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the absence of goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is his biggest regret going into next month’s World Cup in Russia.

Ikeme is undergoing treatment for acute Luekemia after he started the Super Eagles off to a winning start in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Zambia in October 2016.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers shot stopper was Man of the Match as he kept out the home team for the Eagles won 2-1 at to inflict the Chipolopolo their first lost at Ndola.

“My biggest regret is the absence of Carl,” admitted Rohr, who has visited the goalkeeper in hospital in England.

Ikeme will take the traditional kick-off at Wembley when Nigeria take on fellow World Cup qualifiers England in a friendly on June 2.

The absence of Ikeme on Rohr’s 30-man provisional squad to Russia 2018 means that the Eagles No 1 spot is now up for grabs between four goalkeepers – Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye and Daniel Akpeyi.