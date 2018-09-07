Gernot Rohr plans to call up several NPFL stars for Tuesday’s friendly against Liberia in Monrovia, officials have revealed.

It was gathered that it will be the entire 21-man for tomorrow’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles who will be available for the Liberia friendly and as such a number of players from the domestic league will be given a chance to show what they can do at this level.

Rohr has often been criticised for overlooking players from the domestic league as he has maintained that the country’s best players are based overseas.

Only Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa made the final squad to the last World Cup in Russia as a result, while the likes of Stephen Odey and Ibrahim Alhassan ‘Muazzam’ were on the fringes of the national team while they were still featuring in the NPFL.