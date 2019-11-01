<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has blast Confederation of African Football (CAF) over Super Eagles November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The three-time African champions are scheduled to square up against neighbors Benin at home on 13 November before traveling to face Lesotho four days later, a situation that the German tactician has labeled “not ideal and proper”.

The Nigeria Football Federation reportedly wrote to CAF to change the fixture dates but apparently the body governing the game on the continent turned down the proposal.

Rohr told reporters while announcing a 23-man squad on Wednesday evening, revealed his displeasure at the unsavory fixture schedule.

“Our players from Europe will only get to us a day or two before the first game, so there is no time for adaptation to the African conditions,”

“After that game on Thursday, we travel to Lesotho away on Friday to play on an artificial surface on Sunday. This is not ideal and proper for any team.

“We’ve spoken to Caf about this but nothing has been done.”

Nigeria welcome the Squirrels of Benin Republic to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on November 13 before heading to Maseru to face Crocodiles of Lesotho four days later.