Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that the negative pressure from the media was the reason Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham rejected the chance to play for Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation were unable to convince Tammy and his Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori to pledge their allegiance to Nigeria and play for the Eagles before playing for the Three Lions against Czech Republic and Kosovo respectively.

There were claims that the 22-year-old ditched Nigeria due to lack of proper financial package but the German while addressing reporters in Abuja shunned talks suggesting that financial considerations compelled the Chelsea player to choose England over Nigeria. It is not the first time that the federation have lost players of Nigeria descent to other countries but Rohr said that Tammy was not given the chance to think through as media pressure made it difficult.

‘’This is a very special case where we have players like Ola Aina, Tammy Abraham, Tomori and a host of others who were in the news concerning their international career.

‘’If you put too much pressure, it is not good for the players. You must sit down together, speak. We are working on it but it is not good to announce. Give them time to think about it.

‘’It is always difficult for the players to pick a country to play for. It is like looking for a girlfriend and put her under pressure, she will not come but if you wait for a good moment to speak with her, perhaps she will come.’’