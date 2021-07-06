Gernot Rohr: Best NPFL stars were on parade vs Mexico

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is convinced that NPFL stars who were on parade for the home-based Super Eagles learnt some valuable lessons from the game with Mexico.

The home-based players were hammered 4-0 by the CONCACAF Gold Cup favorites at the Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

Hector Herrera put Mexico in front on second minutes and completed his brace on 52 minutes. Rogiolo and Jonathan dos Santos scored the other goals for the El Tri.

Reacting to the result, Rohr said the best home based players were paraded for the game. He also admitted that the squad faced a more superior team and he’s confident the lessons and experience with stay with players for a long time.

“Mexico is number eleven in the world and they showed why. Our young team is the best professional players from Nigeria playing at home. They tried so well, they learnt a lot and I saw some interesting players, who could be part of the next World Cup qualifiers in September.

“So it was a good lesson for our local players today and I think that Mexico are one of the favourites for the Concacaf Gold Cup,” he said.