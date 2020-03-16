<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says he will not be ‘asking’ his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about his contract renewal.

Rohr, who was first appointed by the NFF in August 2016 on a two-year contract got his first contract renewed for another two years in January 2018 ahead of the

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. And with his current contract set to expire in June this year, the NFF are considering offering the Eagles boss a new contract, but with new and stringent conditions attached.

In a tweet monitored by newsmen on Osasu Obayiuwana’s Twitter handle, the 66-year old gaffer says while he is waiting for the NFF to approach him on the issue, his focus remains with the Eagles and his major concern for now is about the players’s health and fitness especially in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak.

@osasuo: “I will not ask @thenff what is going on with my contract renewal (with just over 3 months left on his present deal). It’s for the NFF to approach me. I am still waiting,” Obayiuwana quotes Rohr on Twitter





“My job is to focus on the @NGSuperEagles, as long as I am the coach of this team. And I am going to do just that.

“Right now, my concern is that our players in Europe stay physically fit, even when they are not playing, because of the #coronavirus situation.”

Part of the conditions stipulated by the NFF as regards Rohr’s new contract will mandate the coach to live in the country (Lagos or Abuja) and will be allowed to travel on vacation only three times in a year.

Also, the coach will no longer earn tax-free wages unlike before while his selection of players must be approved by the NFF Technical Committee.

Rohr had led Nigeria to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where the Eagles exited in the group stages and then led the team to a bronze finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He has managed the Eagles in 49 games with 29 wins, 11 draws and 9 losses.