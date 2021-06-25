Gernot Rohr has backed the home-based Super Eagles to defeat Mexico in their international friendly in the United States.

Speaking after the team’s Friday morning training session, Rohr praised the players for their attitude in training, while expressing confidence that they can overcome the Mexicans.

“They are doing well (home-based Eagles),” he told Super Eagles media. “The Super Eagles first team are on holidays and will soon resume training session with their clubs. They could not come (for the Mexico friendly) and that’s why it’s good to encourage the home-based players.

“They will have a difficult game but it’s not impossible to win against Mexico, they have a great team but each match is open and I see in the home-based Eagles some players with good qualities.





“From their training, they’ve been working hard, they are doing two training sessions per day and we are watching them, monitoring what they are doing.

“The coaches, Austin (Eguavoen) and Paul (Aigbogun) and my goalkeeper trainer Alloy (Agu) are doing well and I’m sure the selection will be okay,” Rohr said.

Meanwhile, the Home-based Eagles will travel to the United States on Wednesday, June 30 for the international friendly against Mexico.

The encounter will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 3.

The home-based Eagles who started preparation for the game this week in Abuja, so be led by NFF technical director and ex-international Austine Eguaveon.