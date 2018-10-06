



Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says he is banking on the abundant pool of talents as well as the youthfulness of his team to triumph over Libya.

The two nations will clash in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers (Group E) later this month.

The German tactician is hopeful that the Super Eagles will get positive results against the Mediterranean Knights.

Rohr was speaking to newsmen ahead of the two encounters.

“We have two crucial games against Libya. It’s crucial that we get positive results over the two legs and try to qualify for the competition as early as possible,” Rohr said.

Watford’s 22-year-old striker Issac Success, Torino defender Ola Aina (21) and FC Porto’s Chidozie Awaziem (21) have all been included in the Super Eagles squad.

Nigeria will host Libya in Kaduna on October 12 and the return leg is set to be played in Sfax, Tunisia three days later.

“There are an abundant pool of players that I can choose from. Any of the invited players can get the job done as we enter the crucial bend of the qualification for AFCON,” he explained.

“The boys are hungry and youthful. That’s the major driving force that will propel the Super Eagles to the AFCON.“

Nigeria thrashed Seychelles 3-0 in their previous qualifier which was played in Victoria last month.