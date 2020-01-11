<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Samuel Kalu to get back to his best following his struggles at French Ligue 1 outfit Girondis Bordeaux this season.

Kalu has scored just one goal in 16 league appearances for Bordeaux this season.

The winger also incurred the wrath of Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa last week after returning late from holiday in Nigeria.

He has been included in Bordeaux’s squad for Saturday’s (today) home clash against Olympique Lyon.





Rohr, who handed Kalu his international debut with the Super Eagles is adamant the winger will hit the ground running once again.

”Samuel Kalu needs human warmth, to be well surrounded. The difficulties he encountered may be as a result of lack of confidence, not feeling loved enough,” Rohr told L’Equipe.

“I’m surprised he however that he has all these problems at Girondis Bordeaux because he has a good relationship with the manager (Paulo Sousa). In my opinion, it is not a lack of discipline, it is a bit of nonchalance.”