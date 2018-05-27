Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he is waiting on team doctor’s confirmation that KAA Gent winger Moses Simon will not feature at the World Cup in Russia after he suffered a hamstring injury in training that will sideline him for at least three weeks.

A scan revealed the extent of the injury after team officials had hoped it was not serious.

“Unfortunately, Moses Simon is injured. The medical staff said he could be out for three to four weeks. If this is confirmed, he will be out of the World Cup,” Rohr disclosed.

Moses Simon, who played at two U20 World Cups in 2013 and 2015, has been battling for a Super Eagles first-team shirt with Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi.

The dashing winger scored in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Yaounde last September, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Rohr plans to drop five players from a 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup before the Eagles fly out to England Tuesday night.

They face England on June 2 in a World Cup warm-up game at Wembley.