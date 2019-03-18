



Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, arrived in the country yesterday to begin preparations for Nigeria’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) last qualifying match against Seychelles, as well as the international friendly against Egypt this weekend in Asaba.

The Eagles will host Seychelles in Asaba on March 22 and play Egypt at the same venue on March 26.

According to the team’s Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, the invited players will start arriving in Asaba today, while training will begin tomorrow.

“The Eagles coach and his assistants are already in camp, but the players will start arriving for the games on Monday (today).

“Seychelles will arrive in Nigeria either on Wednesday or Thursday for the game,” he tweeted.