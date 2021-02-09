



Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is back in Nigeria ahead of his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Rohr’s men will take on the Squirrels on March 23 in Cotonou and then host Lesotho at home five days later.

The Super Eagles beat Benin 2-1 in their first meeting and also edged out Lesotho 4-2 in Maseru on matchday two.





The German tactician is expected to release the list of players that will prosecute the two games in the coming weeks.

The Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone in their last game in the qualifiers last November.

A point in the remaining two fixtures will be enough for the three-time African champions to book a place in the competition that will be hosted by Cameroon.

Nigeria came third at the 2019 AFCON held in Egypt.