Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that Tuesday game against Argentina will be a tough one and his boys must go into the game with a tough mentality

The former Burkina Faso gaffer told the NFF website.

“It will be a tough game and we must go with a tough mentality from the start to the end.”

He added that the Super Eagles will be offensive as much as they can.

“Simply put, we must take even half chances, and be on the offensive as much as possible,” Rohr declared.

While concluding, the France born coach said they will play an outright win against Argentina because a draw might be counter-productive even though it could help them qualify for the round of 16.

“Perhaps, a draw could be good to qualify, but we cannot think and play for a draw. Sometimes, when you play for a draw, you get punched in the face late in the day.

Nigeria are second on group D table with three points behind Croatia who has 6 points, while Iceland and Argentina are 3rd and 4th respectively with a point each.

A draw against Argentina will see Nigeria through to the next round provided that Croatia defeat Iceland, while an outright win will secure them an automatic qualification to the round of 16.