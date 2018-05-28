Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has virtually okayed Simeon Nwankwo for the World Cup after he said he was satisfied with the debut of the FC Crotone striker against DR Congo tonight and he is a different type of striker from what he already has.

Nwankwo played the entire 90 minutes as the Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by DRC in Port Harcourt.

He rattled the crossbar with a powerful shot from inside the box after just three minutes and his physical presence and hold-up play will always test defences.

“I was satisfied with the performance of ‘Simy’ because we don’t have a striker with such profile (in the Eagles) before now,” he said in a post-match press conference.

Rohr also described the friendly against DRC as an “interesting test” particularly for some players he had not seen enough of.