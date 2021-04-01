



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has commended the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, for giving him the total freedom to select players for the senior national.

The German tactical qualified Nigeria for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after the team maintained its leadership in Group L of the campaign.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Super Eagles crushed Lesotho 3-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, in a 2021 AFCON qualifier a few days after defeating Benin to remain unbeaten.





Speaking with Hip TV, Rohr stated that he’s grateful to Pinnick for granting him the opportunity to decide on the team’s selection.

“I’m working with him now since five years, and there is complicity, there is confidence, trust, and also for me, it’s important that he lets me work in my independence.

“I can choose my players, I can do my list, and I also appreciate his loyalty.”