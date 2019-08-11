<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ technical adviser Gernot Rohr, has thrown his weight behind the transfer of Eagles” talented striker Alex Iwobi from Arsenal to Everton.

The transfer news however shocked many fans of the young Nigerian player who had been with the North London club for 15 years since joining the team at the age of 7.

Iwobi was perceived to be a true Arsenal player inside out and has performed well for the club a reason why some fans were shocked that he was sold by the club.

But Iwobi’s Coach in Eagles Rohr was elated with the move which according to him would afford the attacking midfielder the opportunity to play more regularly in the colours of Everton and bring out the best in him for club and country unlike playing sparingly while in Arsenal.

Reacting to the news of Iwobi quitting Arsenal for Everton, Rohr told newsmen from his base in France, “Yes his move to Everton is very good for him. He will play much more than in Arsenal”, he disclosed.