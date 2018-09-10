Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has ruled out the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna to stage a crucial 2019 AFCON qualifier against Libya next month because it is “too small”.

Rohr has already visited the ABS with top officials, but said the pitch at the stadium is not big enough for his wingers to run at the Libyan defenders.

Nigeria welcome Group E leaders Libya on October 10 with the reverse fixture three days later.

And the Eagles coach has demanded for a big pitch to allow his team express themselves fully against the North Africans.

The team have the Uyo International Stadium their home, but that arena may now not be available for this AFCON qualifier.

The new Asaba Stadium has also been mentioned to stage this match.

Nigeria got their 2019 AFCON campaign back on course after they beat Seychelles in Victoria at the weekend.

They are a point behind both Libya and South Africa in the standings with only two teams advancing to the tournament proper next month.