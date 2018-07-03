Mesut Ozil has become Arsenal’s new No.10.

The Germany international has taken the shirt number vacated by Jack Wilshere, who exited the club after being told that he did not have a future at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has been ever-present for the Gunners since his move to the club from Real Madrid in 2013, making almost 200 appearances for the club.

In that time, the playmaker has scored 37 goals and provided 71 assists, with the Gunners winning three FA Cups and the Community Shield during his spell in north London.

Supporters who have already purchased 2018/19 season shirts with ‘Ozil 11’ printed on the back will receive replacement shirts, per the club.

Ozil was involved in Germany’s horrendous 2018 World Cup campaign, the defending champions losing to both Mexico and South Korea and crashing out at the group stages.

It remains to be seen how he will be utilised under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery, having been a key lieutenant under Arsene Wenger.

Indeed, Ozil signed a new contract in January, extending his stay at the club until 2021.

Reports at the time indicated that the star subsequently became Arsenal’s highest-paid player, earning £350,000-per-week.

Arsenal finished sixth in 2017-18, 12 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and 37 behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Emery has already taken steps to reshape the club in his own image, signing defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €19 million (£16.7m/$22.4m), goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.