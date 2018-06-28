Joachim Low is set for showdown talks with German FA chief Reinhard Grindel about his future as Germany coach following the group-stage exit from the World Cup.

For the first time in their World Cup history, Germany were eliminated in the group stage. Germany, the holders, finished bottom of the group after losing to Mexico and South Korea.

“I spoke with Joachim Low [Wednesday] evening,” Grindel told Sport Bild after arriving back from Russia on Thursday. “We agreed to speak in the coming days about how we proceed.”

It is reported Germany will land in Frankfurt around 2 p.m. BST with talks scheduled for shortly after.

Before the tournament, Low signed a contract extension through to 2022, and he said he would take some time to consider his future.

“This is hard to say at this point, it’ll take a couple of hours,” Low said when asked if he would be staying on. “I’m shocked that we didn’t manage to pull it off. I really had the feeling that the team, they really wanted to go forward. I’m incredibly disappointed by this elimination but I will think about it calmly.”

Before the game, German Football Association president Grindel said coach Low’s job was safe regardless of the result, and general manager Oliver Bierhoff said he expected Low to stay on in his current role.

“It’s just very frustrating and a big disappointment,” Bierhoff said. “In the end, it was not enough. We must accept it. Now is not the time to go into the analysis of what went wrong. I strongly believe that Jogi will continue.”