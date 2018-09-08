Leroy Sane has confirmed the birth of his first child.

The Germany international was left out of his country’s World Cup squad as they were eliminated at the group stages, while Pep Guardiola left him out of the matchday squad to face Newcastle due to concerns over his attitude.

Indeed, the Catalan believes that his omission sent a message to the forward.

Sane recently withdrew from the Germany squad, too, having been called up again by Joachim Low, and the reason has now been revealed, with him being present at the birth of his daughter.

“Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Mother and child are doing fine.

Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night ❤🙏🏾 Mother and child are doing fine. 😊👍🏾 — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) September 8, 2018

“Special thank you to the Germany team and my coach Jogi Low for letting me leave to be at my daughter’s birth.

“Of course I’ll keep my fingers crossed for the team tomorrow! #inSané.”

Manchester City issued their congratulations by replying to Sane’s tweet, with the words: “Congratulations to you all!”

Sane has struggled for game time this season, playing a total of 30 minutes across three games.

Of course, City beat Newcastle 2-1 without the 22-year-old, and has thus far won 11 caps for Germany.