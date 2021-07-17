Germany’s Olympic Games team walked off the pitch during a test game against Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The news was confirmed by the Germany team’s Twitter account in a tweet that read: “The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.”

The Honduras Football Federation said on their Twitter page: “Game ended in the 87th [minute] due to abandonment because of a German player alleging a racist insult from a Honduras team member. Regarding this matter, the Honduras Football Federation states that the situation was a misunderstanding on the pitch.”

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz said: “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”

The German football association confirmed the game was played in thirds of 30 minutes with Douglas Martinez scoring for Honduras in the 21st minute.

Felix Uduokhai equalised for Germany in the 84th minute, but Germany left the pitch soon after.

Torunarigha, 23, is a defender who plays for Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga. He has represented Germany throughout the age groups from under-16 level to U21.

Germany begin their Olympic campaign against Brazil on July 22 before going on to play Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast in Group D.