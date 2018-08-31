Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, it was confirmed Friday.

“I’m looking forward to another year with Frankfurt,” said the 28-year-old who played for Eintracht from 2012 until 2015 before joining PSG for 10 million euros ($11.6m).

Frankfurt recruited Trapp hours before the transfer window closed in Germany and France at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) and he could feature in Saturday’s home Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen.

Trapp, Germany’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, also found himself third in the pecking order at PSG behind Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola this season.

He jumped at the chance to rejoin Frankfurt for 2018/19.

“When I was in Paris, I always liked to remember the great times back in Frankfurt,” said Trapp, who has made three appearances for Germany since June 2017.

“The contact never broke and I was very happy for Eintracht when they won the German Cup,” he added, referring to Frankfurt’s shock 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the final in May.

“It’s important for me to be in an environment where I feel comfortable and where I can play.”

Trapp, who was part of Germany’s World Cup squad which crashed out in the group stages, could go straight into Frankfurt’s starting side as their Danish first-choice keeper Frederik Ronnow is carrying a knee injury.

“The current knee problems of Frederik Ronnow caused us to rethink things,” said Eintracht’s director of sport Bruno Huebner.

“Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in pre-season, which is not completely healed and is bothering him.

“We are convinced that he will grow into the role of number one, but we had the chance to sign a goalkeeper, who is not only ready to play, but also figure strongly identified with the club.”