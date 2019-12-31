<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The German Football Association has given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) conditions before it can accept any proposal for a friendly between both nations in the coming year.

One of the conditions is that the game will be played in Germany with the NFF guaranteeing the availability of all its top players in Europe as the second condition.

The conditions which were verbally communicated to the NFF secretariat will further see Germany earn a large chunk of the earning since they are ahead of Nigeria on the FIFA ranking.

The NFF who has predicted a better year for its various national teams is keen on seeing the Eagles its flagship team engage some of the best nations in the world ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and also the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Both nations last met prior to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in a friendly which the 2002 World Cup champions won by a lone goal.