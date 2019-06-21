<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As FIFA on Friday toned down their controversial new rule over retaken penalties at the women’s World Cup, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg weighed in saying that the rule was “stupid”.

Football’s international law-making body IFAB introduced the new rule ahead of the World Cup, stating that goalkeepers had to have one foot either on or in line, with the goal line when the ball is struck.

Several spot kicks have been retaken at the tournament in France after goalkeepers were ruled by VAR to have left their lines, prompting widespread criticism of the new rule.

On Friday, Germany coach Voss-Tecklenburg called the rule “stupid” and “senseless”.

“It just makes football more complicated,” she said ahead of her side’s last 16 clashes with Nigeria on Saturday.

“We may as well just tie goalkeepers legs together so they can’t move at all,” she said.

“What happens when we have the first penalty shootout at this competition?”

“How long will we be on the pitch? Will every penalty have to be retaken?”

Voss-Tecklenburg’s comments came at the International Football Association Board granted a temporary dispensation to suspend the yellow cards during shootouts at the World Cup.

Voss-Tecklenburg welcomed the development, saying that it would ease the pressure on goalkeepers.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s refereeing committee, defended the change to the rules on Friday, saying the change had been designed to help goalkeepers, who would previously have had to keep both feet on the line.

“Since the change, their job is definitely easier than before,” he said.