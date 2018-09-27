Germany has beaten Turkey to host Euro 2024 after a vote by Uefa’s executive committee on Thursday.

The two countries made final bid presentations before voting took place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The decision means Germany will stage the European Championship for the first time as a unified country, with West Germany having hosted the 1988 tournament.

Turkey is yet to host a major international football tournament.

It has seen previous attempts to host Euro 2016 and the 2020 Summer Olympics fail, while Germany staged the 2006 World Cup.

Before announcing the winner, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said Germany and Turkey had made “very strong bids”.

After announcing the winner, he added: “The procedure was transparent. The voting was democratic. Every democratic decision is the right decision so I can only say I am looking forward to seeing a fantastic Euro in 2024.”