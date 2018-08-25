Germany coach Joachim Loew has presented “very convincing” reform plans for the national team following its failure to get past the group stage of the World Cup, federation boss Reinhard Grindel said.

Loew met the board of the German football federation DFB in Munich as German football continued its analysis of the World Cup debacle.

Loew had met officials of the German football league DFL on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Grindel said Loew and team manager Oliver Bierhoff “have presented today a very convincing analysis” of the World Cup.

The DFB board “is convinced our sporting leadership is on the right path,” he said.

Loew will reveal details of his plans at a news conference on Wednesday when he will also announce his squad for the first post-World Cup games next month, a Nations League opener against world champions France and a friendly with Peru.

The DFB is considering changes in German top level football in the wake of the group stage exit as holders in Russia. They are expected to focus on improvements to the training of coaches and players at junior level.

Grindel said it was planned to reduce the support staff around the national team.

Loew has already been backed by DFB and wants to fulfil a contract until 2022, agreed shortly before the World Cup.

Since the World Cup, striker Mario Gomez and Mesut Oezil have ended their international careers, Oezil quitting with criticism of the DFB following the controversy of a photo taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.