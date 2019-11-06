<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that it will be difficult for Ernesto Valverde’s side to win this season’s UEFA Champions League trophy playing at their current level.

Pique said this while reacting to his side’s Champions League 0-0 draw against Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

It comes days after a 3-1 defeat in LaLiga to Levante.

Lionel Messi hit the crossbar in the first half, but that was as close as Barcelona came to scoring in the Group F clash.

Speaking after the match, Pique was quoted by Marca as saying: “We are not playing as we want, but in both La Liga and Champions League we are in a good situation in the table.

“The results are not bad, they could be better, but we must keep calm and improve. Playing at this level, it is difficult for us to win the Champions League. We have had other spells where we were not playing very well, for example under Luis Enrique and then we ended up doing the treble.”

Pique added: “Slavia tried to play a game that suited us. We have had chances, but the ball didn’t want to enter [the goal]. The results have not helped us out in these last few games, and when you chain two games together without winning at Barcelona, people want more as there are high demands.”

Barcelona play Dortmund at home next and will be hoping to seal qualification before they take on Inter Milan at the San Siro.