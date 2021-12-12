Gerard Pique reacts after Barcelona blow lead twice against Osasuna

Gerard Pique says Barcelona are in a “critical situation” after being held to a 2-2 draw at Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

The Catalans twice went ahead in the game, with youngsters Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde on target, but conceded a late equalizer to Chimy Avila.

Pique spoke to Movistar after the game about Barcelona’s performance and says the team need to start winning games urgently.

“It’s a shame. I think we played well. We competed well at a difficult ground but we are being undone by set plays at the moment. But coming into the game after what happened in midweek it’s a positive performance, we are not happy about the result obviously.

“As Xavi said it’s a new era now and that’s what has to begin. We can’t afford to slip away from the top four places. As much ground, as we can make up in the next few weeks the better it will be.

“The objective right now is just to think about the next game. We have so many youngsters playing, this is great for the club, right now we have to think about picking up results. The next game at home we have to win, it’s urgent, we are in a critical situation in the league. All we can do is stay together as a team and try to pick up three points.

“I think slowly but surely we are going to be improving. We competed today, of course, we can play better, we can play much better. What can’t be missing is the right attitude and work rate and we’ve shown that today. It’s an urgent situation. We have to start winning.”

Barca don’t play again in La Liga until next weekend when Elche visit Camp Nou but do have a friendly in midweek in Saudi Arabia against Boca Juniors.

Meanwhile, Pique will have to sit out the game against Elche due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Osasuna.