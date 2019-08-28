<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gerard Pique says he would like to see Brazil superstar Neymar return to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Neymar is seeking a move away from French Ligue club, Paris Saint-Germain and has been linked with a return to Barcelona two years after leaving the Blaugrana on a world-record €222 million (£200m/$246m) transfer.

Real Madrid have also emerged as a possible destination for Neymar before the transfer window shuts on September 2, but Pique has stated that he would be happy if the Brazilian returned to Camp Nou.

“Of course we’d like him to come back,” Pique told “La 1” of Television Espanola.

“But it’s something we can’t control. We’ll leave it in the hands of those who decide [these things] and from there we’ll see in a few days.”

Neymar – who missed the Copa America due to an ankle injury – is yet to feature for Ligue 1 champions PSG this season amid the ongoing speculation over his future.

“He’s thought a lot about everything and he’s done everything right,” Pique added.

Barcelona remain confident they will eventually secure a deal for their former star after face-to-face talks with PSG progressed positively in Paris on Tuesday.