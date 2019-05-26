<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that he and his teammates want manager, Ernesto Valverde, to continue as the club’s coach despite Barca’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night.

Two first-half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo gave Valencia victory over Valverde’s side.

However, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi did score for the La Liga champions in the second half of the encounter.

Speaking on the possibility of Barcelona sacking Valverde after Copa del Rey defeat to Valencia, Pique told Teledeporte: “In the end, there are decisions that are not in our hands.

“This is something that we cannot control. But we would like him [Valverde] to continue, as we have already said. He did very well.

“We do not worry. We have to make an individual analysis and of what we can improve.”