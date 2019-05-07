<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool hero Georginio Wijnaldum says his team showed “everything is possible in football” after coming from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.

The midfielder replaced the injured Andy Robertson at half-time and scored twice, with Divock Origi scoring their other two goals, including the winner.

“After the game in Spain we were confident we could score four and win 4-0,” he told BT Sport.

“People outside doubted us.”

The Netherlands international continued: “They thought we couldn’t do it. But once again we showed everything is possible in football.

“I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, I’m happy I could do that with two goals.”

The Reds will face Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid on 1 June.