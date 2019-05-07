Liverpool hero Georginio Wijnaldum says his team showed “everything is possible in football” after coming from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.
The midfielder replaced the injured Andy Robertson at half-time and scored twice, with Divock Origi scoring their other two goals, including the winner.
“After the game in Spain we were confident we could score four and win 4-0,” he told BT Sport.
“People outside doubted us.”
The Netherlands international continued: “They thought we couldn’t do it. But once again we showed everything is possible in football.
“I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, I’m happy I could do that with two goals.”
The Reds will face Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid on 1 June.