Georgian top-flight club Dinamo Batumi have unveiled Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona.

His signing came as reinforcement for George Geguchadze’s side ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Erovnuli Liga season.





Dinamo Batumi finished second in the Georgian top-flight last term and will participate in the Uefa Europa League qualifiers next season.

Prior to the move, Oboabona recently played in the Croatian top-flight with HNK Gorica, where he made 14 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.