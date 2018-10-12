



Liberia’s President George Weah watched on as his country’s national team lost 3-1 to hosts Congo in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The former world footballer of the year played in an international friendly for Liberia in September.

It was a first win in Group G for the Red Devils and lifts them to four points, leaving Liberia bottom of the pool with 1 point after three matches.

The two sides meet again in Monrovia on Tuesday.

DR Congo and Zimbabwe are the other two teams in Group G and they play on Friday in Kinshasa and then on Tuesday in Harare, both nations have four points from their opening two game.

Weah watched on as Merveil Ndockyt converted a cross on 15 minutes to give the hosts the lead at half-time in Brazzaville.

Norway-based Sam Johnson levelled two minutes after the break with a powerful shot that was warmly applauded by Weah, whose played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

However Congo’s win was sealed with goals from two Princes – Ibara headed home after 62 minutes and Oniangue in the final minute of the game.

Liberia defender Kemoh Kamara also attracted attention by wearing gloves despite the temperature being 31-degree Celsius (87 Fahrenheit) temperature.