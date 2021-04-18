



Liberian President and football legend George Weah has stated that the West African country should host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in the future.

Weah, who has served as Liberia’s president since January 2018 and was FIFA’s World Player of the Year (now known as the Ballon d’Or) in 1995, revealed this ambition while speaking at the official commissioning ceremony of the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex practice pitch earlier this week.

The 54-year-old believes that if Liberia can build new venues, hosting the AFCON is a realistic proposition.





“Everywhere they’re hosting African Cup, the only reason we can’t host it they will tell you we don’t have so many fields, we don’t have the facilities but I can assure you, we will continue to advocate and make sure the facilities are built in our country so that Liberia can host the African Cup one day so our flag can shine too,” said Weah, as quoted by FrontPageAfrica.

“I think it’s [an] injustice to the game after a country that produced [a] Ballon d’Or [winner] cannot host African games because they don’t have facilities is a shame.

“Liberia we should be ashamed of ourselves and we should fight for Liberia to host that tournament.”

The next Nations Cup will be hosted in Cameroon in 2022 while the Ivory Coast and Guinea will host the 2023 and 2025 editions respectively.