Former World footballer of the year George Weah and former African footballer of the year Didier Drogba has been confirmed for the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode farewell football match has slated for May 18, 2019, for the high profile game.

According to the Chairman Organising Committee for ‘The Match’, Nigerian ex-international, Wahidi Akanni, the two African greats has agreed to honour the Lagos State Governor who set to depart office in coming weeks.

“The match will be played at the newly remodeled Onikan Stadium on May 18, which is 11days to May 29.

Waheed Akanni added that the Liberian president will team up with other African stars against the Super Eagles legends.

“Aside from George Weah and Drogba, other African legends have signed up for the game between African Legends and Ex-Super Eagles’ stars.

“Others who will play on the side of the African legends are Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’O Fills, ” Akanni said.

He also revealed that youths will not be left out in the event, as there would be a football clinic at the Campos Square.