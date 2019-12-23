Barcelona legend Thiago Motta’s experience on the Genoa bench is at its end. After being confirmed despite the derby against Sampdoria, the coach will pay for the 4-0 defeat against Inter with his position.

The exemption is imminent, the president Enrico Preziosi has decided and will send for Thiago in the next few hours.

On the Genoa bench, the former Inter midfielder won only against Brescia (in his debut) and Ascoli (in the Italian Cup); then came three draws and five defeats.

So who will take his place on the Genoa bench now?

According to Sky Sport and reported by calciomercato, the replacement chosen by Genoa is Diego Lopez, the Uruguayan ex Cagliari coach who in these hours has freed himself from Penarol where he worked.

Lopez is already ready to reach Genoa to take the place of Thiago Motta. For Genoa he is the third manager from the beginning of the season to today following after Andreazzoli and Thiago Motta.

