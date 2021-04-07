



Genoa will push to sign Simy Nwankwo from another Serie A club Crotone this summer.

The modest side however face stiff competition from French and Belgian clubs for the signature of the Nigeria international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a number of teams in Serie A are interested in the prolific striker.





Nwankwo has been in fantastic form for Crotone this season, netting 15 goals and recording two assists in 27 league appearances for the club.

The forward has one year left on his current contract with the club.

The 28-year-old linked up with Crotone from Portuguese club Gil Vicente in 2016.